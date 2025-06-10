New Analyst Forecast: $XPO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XPO. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $XPO.

$XPO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Vertical Research issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$XPO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $XPO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Imbro from Stephens set a target price of $131.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $142.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $156.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $141.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 01/07/2025

$XPO Insider Trading Activity

$XPO insiders have traded $XPO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. BATES (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 1,880 shares for an estimated $199,580

$XPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $XPO stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

