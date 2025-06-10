New Analyst Forecast: $XPO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XPO. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $XPO.
$XPO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Vertical Research issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
$XPO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $XPO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Imbro from Stephens set a target price of $131.0 on 05/01/2025
- Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $142.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $156.0 on 03/07/2025
- Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $141.0 on 01/10/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 01/07/2025
$XPO Insider Trading Activity
$XPO insiders have traded $XPO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID J. BATES (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 1,880 shares for an estimated $199,580
$XPO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $XPO stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,919,896 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,542,411
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 1,426,394 shares (+246.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,451,466
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS removed 1,250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,475,000
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 1,018,348 shares (+50.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,553,877
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 876,230 shares (+115.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,264,823
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 870,045 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,599,441
- LIFE PLANNING PARTNERS, INC removed 831,008 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,399,840
