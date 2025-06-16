New Analyst Forecast: $XPEV Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XPEV. Tim Hsaio from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 28.0 for XPEV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XPEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPEV forecast page.

$XPEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Hsaio from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Eunice Lee from Bernstein set a target price of $19.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Eugene Hsiao from Macquarie set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025

$XPEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $XPEV stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.