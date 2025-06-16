New Analyst Forecast: $XPEV Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XPEV. Tim Hsaio from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 28.0 for XPEV.
$XPEV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tim Hsaio from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 06/12/2025
- Eunice Lee from Bernstein set a target price of $19.0 on 05/22/2025
- Eugene Hsiao from Macquarie set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025
$XPEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $XPEV stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TMT GENERAL PARTNER LTD added 15,340,907 shares (+88.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $317,863,593
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,091,272 shares (-67.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,931,155
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 4,511,751 shares (+567.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,483,480
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,305,155 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,482,811
- ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD removed 3,087,020 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,963,054
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,505,375 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,911,370
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,461,216 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,091,573
