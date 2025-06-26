Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $XP Given 'Market Perform' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XP. Itau BBA gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $XP.

$XP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XP forecast page.

$XP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $XP stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 12,090,798 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,248,472
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 10,421,768 shares (+35.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,299,310
  • SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,864,145 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,881,993
  • FMR LLC removed 4,830,757 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,422,908
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 4,390,330 shares (-45.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,367,037
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,113,794 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,564,667
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,871,449 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,482,423

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

