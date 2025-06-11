New Analyst Forecast: $XP Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XP. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $XP.
$XP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
$XP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $XP stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 12,090,798 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,248,472
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 10,421,768 shares (+35.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,299,310
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,864,145 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,881,993
- FMR LLC removed 4,830,757 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,422,908
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 4,390,330 shares (-45.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,367,037
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,113,794 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,564,667
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,871,449 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,482,423
