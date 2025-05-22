New Analyst Forecast: $XOM Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XOM. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $XOM.

$XOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XOM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

$XOM Insider Trading Activity

$XOM insiders have traded $XOM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN L TALLEY (VP - Corp Strategic Planning) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $468,300.

$XOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,061 institutional investors add shares of $XOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,911 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

