New Analyst Forecast: $XOM Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

May 22, 2025 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XOM. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $XOM.

$XOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XOM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XOM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XOM forecast page.

$XOM Insider Trading Activity

$XOM insiders have traded $XOM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DARRIN L TALLEY (VP - Corp Strategic Planning) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $468,300.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,061 institutional investors add shares of $XOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,911 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GQG PARTNERS LLC added 10,004,975 shares (+15135.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,189,891,676
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 8,511,889 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,012,318,958
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 7,065,059 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $840,247,466
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,723,868 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $561,809,621
  • FMR LLC removed 4,310,520 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $512,650,143
  • BARCLAYS PLC added 4,286,300 shares (+63.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $509,769,659
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,055,019 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $482,263,409

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

