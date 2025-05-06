New Analyst Forecast: $XOM Given $127.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XOM. Betty Jiang from Barclays set a price target of 127.0 for XOM.

$XOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XOM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 11/14/2024

$XOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XOM stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$XOM Insider Trading Activity

$XOM insiders have traded $XOM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN L TALLEY (VP - Corp Strategic Planning) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $468,300.

$XOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,948 institutional investors add shares of $XOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,817 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

