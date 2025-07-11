New Analyst Forecast: $XOM Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XOM. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 125.0 for XOM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XOM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XOM forecast page.

$XOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XOM recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $XOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $125.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $134.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $127.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $124.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Biraj Borkhataria from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $131.0 on 04/14/2025

$XOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XOM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/18.

on 06/18. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 05/15, 02/25.

on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/15, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$XOM Insider Trading Activity

$XOM insiders have traded $XOM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN L TALLEY (VP - Corp Strategic Planning) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $468,300.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,978 institutional investors add shares of $XOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,840 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.