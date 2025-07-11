New Analyst Forecast: $XOM Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XOM. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 125.0 for XOM.
$XOM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XOM recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $XOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $125.0 on 07/11/2025
- Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $134.0 on 07/08/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $127.0 on 06/26/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $124.0 on 05/13/2025
- Biraj Borkhataria from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 05/05/2025
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 05/05/2025
- Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $131.0 on 04/14/2025
$XOM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $XOM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 05/15, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
$XOM Insider Trading Activity
$XOM insiders have traded $XOM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARRIN L TALLEY (VP - Corp Strategic Planning) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $468,300.
$XOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,978 institutional investors add shares of $XOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,840 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 10,004,975 shares (+15135.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,189,891,676
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 8,511,889 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,012,318,958
- STATE STREET CORP removed 7,065,059 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $840,247,466
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 5,512,493 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $594,246,745
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,723,868 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $561,809,621
- FMR LLC removed 4,310,520 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $512,650,143
- BARCLAYS PLC added 4,286,300 shares (+63.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $509,769,659
