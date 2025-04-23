New Analyst Forecast: $XNCR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XNCR. William Blair gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $XNCR.

$XNCR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XNCR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

$XNCR Insider Trading Activity

$XNCR insiders have traded $XNCR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN R DESJARLAIS (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,381 shares for an estimated $1,744,489 .

. BASSIL I DAHIYAT (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 72,360 shares for an estimated $1,535,285 .

. ALAN BRUCE MONTGOMERY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,722 shares for an estimated $397,930 .

. CELIA ECKERT (SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 5,740 shares for an estimated $78,047

NANCY VALENTE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 2,565 shares for an estimated $34,876

BART JAN CORNELISSEN (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $30,232

$XNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $XNCR stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

