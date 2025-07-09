New Analyst Forecast: $XIFR Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XIFR. Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a price target of 16.0 for XIFR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XIFR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XIFR forecast page.
$XIFR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XIFR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $XIFR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $16.0 on 07/09/2025
- Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $12.0 on 05/12/2025
- Betty Jing from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 05/12/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.