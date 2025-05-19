New Analyst Forecast: $XGN Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XGN. UBS gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $XGN.
$XGN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
$XGN Insider Trading Activity
$XGN insiders have traded $XGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CO-INVESTMENT FUND, L.P. NMSIC has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 550,000 shares for an estimated $1,815,040.
$XGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $XGN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 166,705 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $598,470
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 155,302 shares (-61.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $557,534
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 110,680 shares (+60.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $397,341
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 90,511 shares (+564.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $324,934
- HUNTLEIGH ADVISORS, INC. removed 71,169 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $255,496
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 42,975 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,280
- CREATIVE PLANNING removed 35,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,445
