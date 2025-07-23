New Analyst Forecast: $XGN Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XGN. John Wilkin from Craig-Hallum set a price target of 12.0 for XGN.

$XGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XGN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $XGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Wilkin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $12.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ross Osborn from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $8.0 on 05/13/2025

$XGN Insider Trading Activity

$XGN insiders have traded $XGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CO-INVESTMENT FUND, L.P. NMSIC sold 350,000 shares for an estimated $1,155,000

$XGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $XGN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

