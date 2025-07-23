New Analyst Forecast: $XGN Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XGN. John Wilkin from Craig-Hallum set a price target of 12.0 for XGN.
$XGN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XGN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $XGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Wilkin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $12.0 on 07/23/2025
- Ross Osborn from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.0 on 05/15/2025
- Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $8.0 on 05/13/2025
$XGN Insider Trading Activity
$XGN insiders have traded $XGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CO-INVESTMENT FUND, L.P. NMSIC sold 350,000 shares for an estimated $1,155,000
$XGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $XGN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 166,705 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $598,470
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 155,302 shares (-61.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $557,534
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 110,680 shares (+60.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $397,341
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 90,511 shares (+564.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $324,934
- HUNTLEIGH ADVISORS, INC. removed 71,169 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $255,496
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 42,975 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,280
- CREATIVE PLANNING removed 35,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,445
