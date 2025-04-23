Stocks
WYNN

New Analyst Forecast: $WYNN Given 'Overweight' Rating

April 23, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WYNN. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $WYNN.

$WYNN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WYNN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

$WYNN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WYNN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WYNN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $121.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $105.0 on 01/14/2025
  • Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $128.0 on 12/18/2024
  • Ben Chaiken from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $118.0 on 11/06/2024
  • Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $125.0 on 11/05/2024

$WYNN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WYNN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$WYNN Insider Trading Activity

$WYNN insiders have traded $WYNN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TILMAN J FERTITTA has made 5 purchases buying 416,500 shares for an estimated $29,254,001 and 0 sales.
  • PHILIP G SATRE purchased 22,200 shares for an estimated $2,046,396
  • PAUL ALBERT LIU purchased 1,600 shares for an estimated $147,904

$WYNN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $WYNN stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

