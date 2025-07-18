New Analyst Forecast: $WYNN Given $127.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WYNN. Brandt Montour from Barclays set a price target of 127.0 for WYNN.

$WYNN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WYNN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WYNN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $116.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 George Choi from Citigroup set a target price of $114.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $101.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $122.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $109.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $122.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $103.0 on 02/24/2025

$WYNN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WYNN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.

on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

$WYNN Insider Trading Activity

$WYNN insiders have traded $WYNN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TILMAN J FERTITTA has made 5 purchases buying 416,500 shares for an estimated $29,254,001 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PHILIP G SATRE purchased 22,200 shares for an estimated $2,046,396

PATRICIA MULROY sold 2,262 shares for an estimated $208,375

PAUL ALBERT LIU purchased 1,600 shares for an estimated $147,904

$WYNN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $WYNN stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

