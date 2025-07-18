New Analyst Forecast: $WYNN Given $127.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WYNN. Brandt Montour from Barclays set a price target of 127.0 for WYNN.
$WYNN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WYNN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WYNN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $116.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 07/18/2025
- George Choi from Citigroup set a target price of $114.0 on 07/09/2025
- Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $101.0 on 07/08/2025
- Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $122.0 on 07/07/2025
- Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $109.0 on 06/23/2025
- Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $122.0 on 05/08/2025
- Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $103.0 on 02/24/2025
$WYNN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WYNN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.
$WYNN Insider Trading Activity
$WYNN insiders have traded $WYNN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TILMAN J FERTITTA has made 5 purchases buying 416,500 shares for an estimated $29,254,001 and 0 sales.
- PHILIP G SATRE purchased 22,200 shares for an estimated $2,046,396
- PATRICIA MULROY sold 2,262 shares for an estimated $208,375
- PAUL ALBERT LIU purchased 1,600 shares for an estimated $147,904
$WYNN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $WYNN stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 5,391,378 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $450,180,063
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,218,935 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,281,072
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 1,683,338 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,558,723
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,581,065 shares (+311.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,018,927
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,176,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,245,348
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 796,929 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,543,571
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 745,404 shares (+682.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,241,234
