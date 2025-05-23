New Analyst Forecast: $WY Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WY. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Sell' for $WY.
$WY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WY in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/23/2025
$WY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of $WY stock to their portfolio, and 505 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,901,947 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,249,008
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,027,823 shares (+2952.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,654,657
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 2,833,288 shares (+63.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,958,672
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,003,641 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,666,608
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,968,429 shares (+94.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,635,601
- CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION LLP added 1,893,056 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,428,679
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 1,812,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,061,216
