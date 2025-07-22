New Analyst Forecast: $WY Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WY. DA Davidson gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WY.

$WY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/22/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 04/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

$WY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $35.0 on 07/22/2025

Hong Zhang from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 07/01/2025

Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $31.0 on 06/03/2025

Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 04/22/2025

Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $32.0 on 04/22/2025

Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 02/03/2025

$WY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$WY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 410 institutional investors add shares of $WY stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

