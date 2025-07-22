Stocks
WY

New Analyst Forecast: $WY Given 'Buy' Rating

July 22, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WY. DA Davidson gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WY.

$WY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/22/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
  • CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 04/22/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WY forecast page.

$WY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $35.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Hong Zhang from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $31.0 on 06/03/2025
  • Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $32.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 02/03/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $WY Data Alerts


Sign Up

$WY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 410 institutional investors add shares of $WY stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.