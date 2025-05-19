New Analyst Forecast: $WWW Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WWW. John Staszak from Argus Research set a price target of 20.0 for WWW.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WWW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WWW forecast page.

$WWW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WWW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WWW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Mitch Kummetz from Seaport Global set a target price of $18.0 on 05/06/2025

$WWW Insider Trading Activity

$WWW insiders have traded $WWW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEMONTY PRICE purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $535,500

CHRISTOPHER HUFNAGEL (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $295,400

ISABEL SORIANO (President, International Group) sold 7,687 shares for an estimated $181,182

BRENDA J LAUDERBACK sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $108,355

TARYN L MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,600 shares for an estimated $100,914

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WWW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $WWW stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.