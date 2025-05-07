New Analyst Forecast: $WWW Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WWW. Mitch Kummetz from Seaport Global set a price target of 18.0 for WWW.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WWW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WWW forecast page.
$WWW Insider Trading Activity
$WWW insiders have traded $WWW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMY M. KLIMEK (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,214 shares for an estimated $735,083.
- DEMONTY PRICE purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $535,500
- CHRISTOPHER HUFNAGEL (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $295,400
- ISABEL SORIANO (President, International Group) sold 7,687 shares for an estimated $181,182
- TARYN L MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,600 shares for an estimated $100,914
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WWW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $WWW stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,153,416 shares (+4970.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,805,835
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,052,003 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,543,361
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 998,916 shares (+70.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,175,935
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 628,056 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,942,843
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 521,026 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,247,471
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 491,588 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,913,253
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 450,693 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,005,384
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.