New Analyst Forecast: $WWD Given $294.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WWD. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a price target of 294.0 for WWD.

$WWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WWD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $WWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $294.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $255.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Sheila McGrath from Jefferies set a target price of $328.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $193.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $220.0 on 04/29/2025

$WWD Insider Trading Activity

$WWD insiders have traded $WWD stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES P BLANKENSHIP (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 57,450 shares for an estimated $12,337,163 .

. THOMAS G CROMWELL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,300 shares for an estimated $6,196,288 .

. TERENCE J. VOSKUIL (EVP and President, Aerospace) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $5,673,014 .

. GREGG C SENGSTACK has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $1,821,482 .

. JOHN D COHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,800 shares for an estimated $915,031 .

. RANDALL HOBBS (EVP and President, Industrial) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,846 shares for an estimated $446,500.

$WWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $WWD stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

