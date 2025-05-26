New Analyst Forecast: $WWD Given $232.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WWD. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a price target of 232.0 for WWD.

$WWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WWD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $187.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $232.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $187.0 on 04/14/2025

$WWD Insider Trading Activity

$WWD insiders have traded $WWD stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS G CROMWELL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 73,300 shares for an estimated $13,405,144 .

. CHARLES P BLANKENSHIP (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,197,170 .

. GREGG C SENGSTACK has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $1,821,482 .

. JOHN D COHN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,200 shares for an estimated $1,345,999.

$WWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $WWD stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

