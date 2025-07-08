New Analyst Forecast: $WW Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WW. Alex Fuhrman from WW International set a price target of 60.0 for WW.
$WW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $WW stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,050,295 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,884
- UBS GROUP AG added 698,600 shares (+559.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $365,088
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 580,088 shares (+659.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $303,153
- SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 557,118 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $291,149
- ARISTEIA CAPITAL, L.L.C. removed 523,815 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $273,745
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 466,914 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $244,009
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 424,015 shares (-76.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,590
