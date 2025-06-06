New Analyst Forecast: $WU Given 'Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WU. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Perform' for $WU.
$WU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WU in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 04/24/2025
$WU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $10.5 on 04/24/2025
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025
- Gus Gala from Monness set a target price of $7.5 on 04/24/2025
$WU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $WU stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 6,952,570 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,697,242
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,047,737 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,825,057
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 3,209,012 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,951,346
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 2,583,037 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,328,531
- DELTA GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,877,286 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,899,231
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,867,218 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,792,510
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,835,062 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,414,955
