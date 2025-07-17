New Analyst Forecast: $WU Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WU. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 9.0 for WU.

$WU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WU recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $9.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $10.5 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 02/05/2025

$WU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $WU stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

