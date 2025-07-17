New Analyst Forecast: $WU Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WU. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 9.0 for WU.
$WU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WU recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $9.0 on 07/17/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 04/24/2025
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $10.5 on 04/24/2025
- Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 02/05/2025
$WU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $WU stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,047,737 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,825,057
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 3,209,012 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,951,346
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 2,583,037 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,328,531
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,835,062 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,414,955
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,804,274 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,089,218
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,520,121 shares (-86.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,082,880
- SCHWARTZ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC added 1,375,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,547,500
