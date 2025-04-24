New Analyst Forecast: $WU Given $10.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WU. Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a price target of 10.5 for WU.
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $10.5 on 04/24/2025
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025
$WU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $WU stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 6,952,570 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,697,242
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,804,618 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,528,950
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,142,046 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,505,687
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,426,126 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,916,935
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,792,683 shares (+202.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,202,439
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,542,276 shares (-85.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,548,125
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,146,395 shares (+39.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,351,787
