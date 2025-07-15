New Analyst Forecast: $WTTR Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WTTR. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 15.0 for WTTR.

$WTTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTTR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WTTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 James Rollyson from Raymond James set a target price of $16.0 on 05/09/2025

$WTTR Insider Trading Activity

$WTTR insiders have traded $WTTR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SCHMITZ (President/CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,306,342.

$WTTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $WTTR stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

