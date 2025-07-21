New Analyst Forecast: $WTS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WTS. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WTS.

$WTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

$WTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $253.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $290.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $217.0 on 02/12/2025

$WTS Insider Trading Activity

$WTS insiders have traded $WTS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHASHANK PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,960,003 .

. TIMOTHY P HORNE sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,692,950

ELIE MELHEM (President- APAC, M. East, Afr.) sold 4,397 shares for an estimated $925,700

MONICA BARRY (Chief HR Officer) sold 768 shares for an estimated $188,467

$WTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $WTS stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

