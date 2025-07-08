New Analyst Forecast: $WTFC Given $162.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WTFC. Jared Shaw from Wintrust Financial set a price target of 162.0 for WTFC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WTFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WTFC forecast page.

$WTFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTFC recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $WTFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jared Shaw from Wintrust Financial set a target price of $162.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Karl Shepard from Wintrust Finl set a target price of $152.0 on 01/23/2025

$WTFC Insider Trading Activity

$WTFC insiders have traded $WTFC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DYKSTRA (VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,693 shares for an estimated $1,725,316 .

. RICHARD B MURPHY (VICE CHAIR,CHIEF LENDING OFC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,352 shares for an estimated $1,304,182 .

. DAVID L STOEHR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,679 shares for an estimated $967,419 .

. KATHLEEN M BOEGE (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $266,821

DAVID ERIC LEE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,548 shares for an estimated $192,106

JEFFREY D HAHNFELD (EVP-CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACC OFF) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,352 shares for an estimated $170,688 .

. EDWARD J WEHMER (FOUNDER AND SENIOR ADVISOR) has made 3 purchases buying 1,929 shares for an estimated $48,552 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WTFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $WTFC stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.