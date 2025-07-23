New Analyst Forecast: $WTFC Given $158.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WTFC. Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a price target of 158.0 for WTFC.

$WTFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTFC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $WTFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $141.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $158.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $155.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $162.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brandon King from Truist Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $141.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $132.0 on 04/23/2025

$WTFC Insider Trading Activity

$WTFC insiders have traded $WTFC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DYKSTRA (VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,693 shares for an estimated $1,725,316 .

. RICHARD B MURPHY (VICE CHAIR,CHIEF LENDING OFC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,352 shares for an estimated $1,304,182 .

. DAVID L STOEHR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,679 shares for an estimated $967,419 .

. KATHLEEN M BOEGE (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $266,821

DAVID ERIC LEE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,548 shares for an estimated $192,106

JEFFREY D HAHNFELD (EVP-CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACC OFF) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,352 shares for an estimated $170,688 .

. EDWARD J WEHMER (FOUNDER AND SENIOR ADVISOR) has made 3 purchases buying 1,929 shares for an estimated $48,552 and 0 sales.

$WTFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $WTFC stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

