New Analyst Forecast: $WTFC Given $141.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WTFC. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 141.0 for WTFC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WTFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WTFC forecast page.

$WTFC Insider Trading Activity

$WTFC insiders have traded $WTFC stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DYKSTRA (VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,185 shares for an estimated $3,514,332 .

. RICHARD B MURPHY (VICE CHAIR,CHIEF LENDING OFC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,451 shares for an estimated $1,778,150 .

. DAVID L STOEHR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,679 shares for an estimated $967,419 .

. KATHLEEN M BOEGE (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC) sold 2,032 shares for an estimated $266,821

JEFFREY D HAHNFELD (EVP-CONTROLLER & CHIEF ACC OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,837 shares for an estimated $238,382 .

. DAVID ERIC LEE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,548 shares for an estimated $192,106

EDWARD J WEHMER (FOUNDER AND SENIOR ADVISOR) has made 3 purchases buying 1,929 shares for an estimated $48,552 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WTFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $WTFC stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.