New Analyst Forecast: $WTBA Given $21.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WTBA. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 21.5 for WTBA.

$WTBA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTBA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.5 on 07/15/2025

$WTBA Insider Trading Activity

$WTBA insiders have traded $WTBA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID D NELSON (CEO & PRESIDENT) purchased 639 shares for an estimated $14,230

$WTBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $WTBA stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.