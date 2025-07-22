New Analyst Forecast: $WT Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WT. Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a price target of 15.0 for WT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WT forecast page.
$WT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.9.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 07/22/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 07/02/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.9 on 06/27/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $WT Data Alerts
Sign Up
$WT Insider Trading Activity
$WT insiders have traded $WT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXIS MARINOF (Head of Europe) sold 90,980 shares for an estimated $897,908
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $WT stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIMCOE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,989,045 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,582,281
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,235,413 shares (+110.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,939,883
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 1,506,982 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,442,279
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,329,183 shares (+503.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,856,312
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,118,100 shares (-62.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,973,452
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 790,022 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,046,996
- NICHOLAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 726,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,479,728
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.