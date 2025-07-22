New Analyst Forecast: $WT Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WT. Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a price target of 15.0 for WT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WT forecast page.

$WT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.9.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.9 on 06/27/2025

$WT Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $WT Data Alerts

$WT insiders have traded $WT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXIS MARINOF (Head of Europe) sold 90,980 shares for an estimated $897,908

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $WT stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.