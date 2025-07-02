New Analyst Forecast: $WSO Given $505.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WSO. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 505.0 for WSO.

$WSO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WSO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WSO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $497.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $505.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $490.0 on 04/24/2025

$WSO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of $WSO stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

