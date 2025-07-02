New Analyst Forecast: $WSO Given $505.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WSO. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 505.0 for WSO.
$WSO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WSO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WSO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $497.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $505.0 on 07/02/2025
- Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $490.0 on 04/24/2025
$WSO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of $WSO stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 335,498 shares (+640.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,533,633
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 180,951 shares (+62.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,977,393
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 134,214 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,220,976
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 129,432 shares (+80.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,790,285
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 118,263 shares (+264.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,113,082
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 110,752 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,295,241
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 109,179 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,495,685
