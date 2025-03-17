New Analyst Forecast: $WSM Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WSM. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $WSM.

$WSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/13/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WSM forecast page.

$WSM Insider Trading Activity

$WSM insiders have traded $WSM stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA ALBER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $20,379,439 .

. JEFFREY HOWIE (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,568 shares for an estimated $834,164.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of $WSM stock to their portfolio, and 441 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.