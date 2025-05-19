New Analyst Forecast: $WSM Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WSM. Zelman gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $WSM.

$WSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Zelman issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WSM forecast page.

$WSM Insider Trading Activity

$WSM insiders have traded $WSM stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA ALBER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $14,322,633 .

. JEFFREY HOWIE (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 45,795 shares for an estimated $7,611,272 .

. KARALYN YEAROUT (EVP CHIEF TALENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,212,242.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 406 institutional investors add shares of $WSM stock to their portfolio, and 530 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.