New Analyst Forecast: $WSM Given $205.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WSM. Chuck Grom from Gordon Haskett set a price target of 205.0 for WSM.

$WSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WSM recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $WSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chuck Grom from Gordon Haskett set a target price of $205.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Cristina Fernandez from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $215.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Oliver Wintermantel from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $170.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $160.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $182.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $166.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $174.0 on 05/05/2025

$WSM Insider Trading Activity

$WSM insiders have traded $WSM stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA ALBER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $14,948,786 .

. JEFFREY HOWIE (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 50,635 shares for an estimated $8,355,010 .

. KARALYN YEAROUT (EVP CHIEF TALENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,212,242.

$WSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 389 institutional investors add shares of $WSM stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

