WRBY

New Analyst Forecast: $WRBY Given 'Market Perform' Rating

July 10, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

July 10, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WRBY. JMP Securities gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $WRBY.

$WRBY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WRBY in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
  • TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
  • Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
  • Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

$WRBY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WRBY recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $WRBY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $25.0 on 05/29/2025
  • Matt Koranda from Roth Capital set a target price of $21.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $22.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $21.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Oliver Chen from TD Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $20.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $20.0 on 05/09/2025

$WRBY Insider Trading Activity

$WRBY insiders have traded $WRBY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID ABRAHAM GILBOA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 252,968 shares for an estimated $5,874,513.
  • NEIL HARRIS BLUMENTHAL (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 227,967 shares for an estimated $5,698,041.
  • YOUNGME E MOON sold 33,073 shares for an estimated $658,152
  • STEVEN CLIVE MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,684 shares for an estimated $274,807

$WRBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $WRBY stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

