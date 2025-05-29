New Analyst Forecast: $WRBY Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WRBY. Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a price target of 25.0 for WRBY.

$WRBY Insider Trading Activity

$WRBY insiders have traded $WRBY stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ABRAHAM GILBOA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,173,078 shares for an estimated $28,502,172 .

. NEIL HARRIS BLUMENTHAL (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 764,130 shares for an estimated $19,002,747 .

. STEVEN CLIVE MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,553 shares for an estimated $777,965 .

. YOUNGME E MOON sold 33,073 shares for an estimated $658,152

$WRBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $WRBY stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

