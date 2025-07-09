New Analyst Forecast: $WRB Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WRB. Brian Meredith from UBS set a price target of 80.0 for WRB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WRB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WRB forecast page.

$WRB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WRB recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WRB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $66.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $76.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $75.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $75.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $66.0 on 04/11/2025

$WRB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WRB stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 04/28, 04/14, 04/07, 04/01, 03/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $WRB stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.