WRB

New Analyst Forecast: $WRB Given $80.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WRB. Brian Meredith from UBS set a price target of 80.0 for WRB.

$WRB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WRB recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WRB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $66.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $76.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $75.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $75.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $66.0 on 04/11/2025

$WRB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WRB stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$WRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $WRB stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

