New Analyst Forecast: $WPM Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WPM. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $WPM.

$WPM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WPM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/09/2024

$WPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WPM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $88.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $79.0 on 03/17/2025

$WPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $WPM stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

