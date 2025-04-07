New Analyst Forecast: $WPM Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WPM. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $WPM.
$WPM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WPM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/09/2024
$WPM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WPM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $88.0 on 04/04/2025
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $79.0 on 03/17/2025
$WPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $WPM stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,690,783 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,809,635
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,097,583 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $117,968,067
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB removed 1,608,134 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,441,456
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 1,539,459 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,579,174
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,464,824 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,381,701
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,292,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,673,328
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,231,999 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,287,623
