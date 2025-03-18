New Analyst Forecast: $WPM Given $79.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WPM. An analyst from Scotiabank set a price target of 79.0 for WPM.

$WPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WPM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $79.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Matthew Murphy from Jefferies set a target price of $77.0 on 10/04/2024

$WPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $WPM stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

