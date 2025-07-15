New Analyst Forecast: $WPM Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WPM. An analyst from CIBC set a price target of 125.0 for WPM.
$WPM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WPM recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $89.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from CIBC set a target price of $125.0 on 07/15/2025
- Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 04/15/2025
- Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $87.0 on 04/14/2025
- Daniel Major from UBS set a target price of $89.0 on 04/11/2025
- Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital set a target price of $80.0 on 04/04/2025
$WPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $WPM stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,952,209 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,179,984
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 2,293,365 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,033,924
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,172,319 shares (+46.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,637,123
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,640,095 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,320,574
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,476,020 shares (+127.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,583,432
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 818,847 shares (+63.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,567,092
- CANOE FINANCIAL LP removed 792,030 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $71,124,294
