New Analyst Forecast: $WNS Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WNS. WNS (Holdings) gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $WNS.

$WNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WNS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

WNS (Hldgs) issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

$WNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WNS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Surinder Thind from WNS (Holdings) set a target price of $76.5 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Vincent Colicchio from WNS (Hldgs) set a target price of $75.0 on 04/25/2025

$WNS Insider Trading Activity

$WNS insiders have traded $WNS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIL CHINTAPALLI (EVP) has made 10 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,115,226 and 0 sales.

$WNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $WNS stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

