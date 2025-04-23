New Analyst Forecast: $WNC Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WNC. An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 11.0 for WNC.
$WNC Insider Trading Activity
$WNC insiders have traded $WNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL N PETTIT (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,785
$WNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $WNC stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,499,579 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,687,788
- TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC added 345,515 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,817,940
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 332,648 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,698,260
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 324,885 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,565,280
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 282,693 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,842,531
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 269,846 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,622,461
- NORGES BANK added 253,407 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,340,861
