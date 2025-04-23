New Analyst Forecast: $WNC Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WNC. An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 11.0 for WNC.

$WNC Insider Trading Activity

$WNC insiders have traded $WNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL N PETTIT (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,785

$WNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $WNC stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

