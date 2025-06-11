New Analyst Forecast: $WMT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WMT. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $WMT.

$WMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

$WMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $111.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $113.0 on 01/31/2025

$WMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$WMT Insider Trading Activity

$WMT insiders have traded $WMT stock on the open market 59 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 59 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAMILY HOLDINGS TRUST WALTON has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 32,049,209 shares for an estimated $3,006,260,223 .

. C DOUGLAS MCMILLON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 145,620 shares for an estimated $13,448,088 .

. RACHEL L BRAND (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,861 shares for an estimated $8,137,181 .

. JOHN D RAINEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 44,600 shares for an estimated $4,381,300 .

. KATHRYN J. MCLAY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,820,800 .

. JOHN R. FURNER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,375 shares for an estimated $3,697,443 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES NICHOLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 17,600 shares for an estimated $1,661,851

DANIEL J BARTLETT (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,688 shares for an estimated $999,920.

$WMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,765 institutional investors add shares of $WMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,878 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

