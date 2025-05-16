New Analyst Forecast: $WMS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WMS. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WMS.
$WMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
$WMS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WMS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$WMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $WMS stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 799,569 shares (+63.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,430,176
- CLOSE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 374,723 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,713,653
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC added 374,414 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,680,081
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 327,973 shares (+18.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,634,266
- AMUNDI added 326,435 shares (+38.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,467,162
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 307,855 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,448,445
- MORGAN STANLEY added 305,606 shares (+24.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,204,091
