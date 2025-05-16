New Analyst Forecast: $WMS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WMS. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WMS.

$WMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

$WMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$WMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $WMS stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

