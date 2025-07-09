New Analyst Forecast: $WMG Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WMG. Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a price target of 30.0 for WMG.
$WMG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jessica Reif Cohen from B of A Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 07/09/2025
- Alexia Quadrani from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 07/07/2025
- Ian Moore from Bernstein set a target price of $34.0 on 07/03/2025
- Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $34.0 on 05/29/2025
- Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 05/12/2025
- Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 05/09/2025
$WMG Insider Trading Activity
$WMG insiders have traded $WMG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VALENTIN BLAVATNIK sold 28,230 shares for an estimated $1,000,753
- MARIA OSHEROVA (EVP, Chief Human Res. Officer) sold 6,553 shares for an estimated $222,146
- TIMOTHY MATUSCH (EVP Strategy & Operations) sold 1,103 shares for an estimated $40,248
$WMG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $WMG stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 13,371,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $419,183,985
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 7,483,839 shares (+127.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $234,618,352
- AKO CAPITAL LLP removed 4,323,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,557,211
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,097,688 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,462,518
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 2,669,498 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,688,762
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,122,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,554,231
- DARLINGTON PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,625,000 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,943,750
