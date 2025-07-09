New Analyst Forecast: $WMG Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WMG. Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a price target of 30.0 for WMG.

$WMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jessica Reif Cohen from B of A Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alexia Quadrani from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ian Moore from Bernstein set a target price of $34.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $34.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 05/09/2025

$WMG Insider Trading Activity

$WMG insiders have traded $WMG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VALENTIN BLAVATNIK sold 28,230 shares for an estimated $1,000,753

MARIA OSHEROVA (EVP, Chief Human Res. Officer) sold 6,553 shares for an estimated $222,146

TIMOTHY MATUSCH (EVP Strategy & Operations) sold 1,103 shares for an estimated $40,248

$WMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $WMG stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

