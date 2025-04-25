New Analyst Forecast: $WMB Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WMB. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $WMB.

$WMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

$WMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stewart Glickman from Williams Trading set a target price of $62.0 on 11/08/2024

Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 11/04/2024

$WMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

$WMB Insider Trading Activity

$WMB insiders have traded $WMB stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHEAL G. DUNN (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 96,687 shares for an estimated $5,128,278

CHAD A. TEPLY (Senior Vice President) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,467,960

MARY A. HAUSMAN (VP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,847 shares for an estimated $959,169

LARRY C LARSEN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,684 shares for an estimated $833,032

TERRANCE LANE WILSON (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $677,500

$WMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 698 institutional investors add shares of $WMB stock to their portfolio, and 668 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

