New Analyst Forecast: $WMB Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WMB. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $WMB.

$WMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

$WMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

$WMB Insider Trading Activity

$WMB insiders have traded $WMB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHEAL G. DUNN (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 96,687 shares for an estimated $5,128,278

CHAD A. TEPLY (Senior Vice President) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,467,960

TERRANCE LANE WILSON (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $688,500 .

. MARY A. HAUSMAN (VP Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,896 shares for an estimated $511,520

LARRY C LARSEN (Senior Vice President) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $455,520

$WMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 776 institutional investors add shares of $WMB stock to their portfolio, and 731 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

