New Analyst Forecast: $WMB Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WMB. Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a price target of 63.0 for WMB.

$WMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $WMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $59.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $67.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Robert Catellier from CIBC set a target price of $57.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $65.0 on 02/25/2025

$WMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

$WMB Insider Trading Activity

$WMB insiders have traded $WMB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHEAL G. DUNN (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 96,687 shares for an estimated $5,128,278

CHAD A. TEPLY (Senior Vice President) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,467,960

TERRANCE LANE WILSON (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $710,120 .

. MARY A. HAUSMAN (VP Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,896 shares for an estimated $511,520

LARRY C LARSEN (Senior Vice President) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $455,520

$WMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 754 institutional investors add shares of $WMB stock to their portfolio, and 665 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

