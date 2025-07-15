New Analyst Forecast: $WMB Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WMB. Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a price target of 63.0 for WMB.
$WMB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $WMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 07/15/2025
- Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $59.0 on 06/05/2025
- Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $67.0 on 05/28/2025
- Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/25/2025
- Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 03/21/2025
- Robert Catellier from CIBC set a target price of $57.0 on 03/04/2025
- Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $65.0 on 02/25/2025
$WMB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WMB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
$WMB Insider Trading Activity
$WMB insiders have traded $WMB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHEAL G. DUNN (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 96,687 shares for an estimated $5,128,278
- CHAD A. TEPLY (Senior Vice President) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,467,960
- TERRANCE LANE WILSON (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $710,120.
- MARY A. HAUSMAN (VP Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,896 shares for an estimated $511,520
- LARRY C LARSEN (Senior Vice President) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $455,520
$WMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 754 institutional investors add shares of $WMB stock to their portfolio, and 665 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX removed 10,089,391 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $602,942,006
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,170,191 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $308,970,614
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,993,172 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,391,958
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,884,811 shares (+4089.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $291,916,305
- STATE STREET CORP removed 4,303,610 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $257,183,733
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,717,619 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $222,164,911
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,419,370 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,341,551
