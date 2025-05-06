New Analyst Forecast: $WM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WM. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WM.
$WM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
$WM Insider Trading Activity
$WM insiders have traded $WM stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES C JR FISH (Pres, Chief Executive Officer) sold 44,405 shares for an estimated $10,143,620
- JOHN J MORRIS (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,641 shares for an estimated $10,008,623.
- DEVINA A RANKIN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,645 shares for an estimated $2,388,107.
- TARA J. HEMMER (SVP & Chief Sustainability Off) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,363 shares for an estimated $1,874,936.
- MICHAEL J. WATSON (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,972 shares for an estimated $1,809,614.
- RAFAEL CARRASCO (SVP of Enterprise Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,621 shares for an estimated $1,268,859.
- JOHN A. CARROLL (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,507 shares for an estimated $339,754.
- JOHNSON VARKEY (SVP-Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,002 shares for an estimated $223,285.
- CHARLES C BOETTCHER (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 693 shares for an estimated $152,870
- MARYROSE SYLVESTER sold 310 shares for an estimated $66,795
- KIMBERLY G. STITH (SVP - Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 249 shares for an estimated $55,702.
- CHRISTOPHER P. DESANTIS (SVP Operations - East) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 245 shares for an estimated $54,639.
- DONALD J SMITH (Sr. VP - Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 234 shares for an estimated $52,158.
$WM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 991 institutional investors add shares of $WM stock to their portfolio, and 854 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,694,864 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $342,006,606
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,184,905 shares (+250.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,101,979
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 1,151,237 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,308,114
- UBS GROUP AG added 733,192 shares (+47.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,950,813
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 615,889 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,280,241
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 580,822 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $117,204,071
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 538,567 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,677,434
