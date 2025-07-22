New Analyst Forecast: $WM Given $256.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WM. Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a price target of 256.0 for WM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WM forecast page.

$WM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WM recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $WM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $256.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $256.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $260.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $265.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a target price of $250.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $229.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Devin Dodge from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Rob Wertheimer from Melius Research set a target price of $263.0 on 06/09/2025

$WM Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $WM Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $WM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WM Insider Trading Activity

$WM insiders have traded $WM stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEVINA A RANKIN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 68,533 shares for an estimated $16,128,536 .

. JAMES C JR FISH (Pres, Chief Executive Officer) sold 44,405 shares for an estimated $10,143,620

JOHN J MORRIS (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,641 shares for an estimated $10,008,623 .

. RAFAEL CARRASCO (SVP of Enterprise Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,236 shares for an estimated $1,894,309 .

. TARA J. HEMMER (SVP & Chief Sustainability Off) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,363 shares for an estimated $1,874,936 .

. MICHAEL J. WATSON (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,972 shares for an estimated $1,809,614 .

. JOHN A. CARROLL (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,507 shares for an estimated $339,754 .

. JOHNSON VARKEY (SVP-Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,002 shares for an estimated $223,285 .

. CHARLES C BOETTCHER (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 693 shares for an estimated $152,870

KIMBERLY G. STITH (SVP - Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 249 shares for an estimated $55,702 .

. CHRISTOPHER P. DESANTIS (SVP Operations - East) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 245 shares for an estimated $54,639 .

. DONALD J SMITH (Sr. VP - Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 234 shares for an estimated $52,158.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 963 institutional investors add shares of $WM stock to their portfolio, and 914 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.